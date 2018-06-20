Is there a good reason why this happened? Selena Gomez fans are freaking out over an eerie short video of her naked in a bathtub.

Canadian artist Petra Collins published the horror movie, titled “Love Story,” via Instagram on Wednesday, June 20, causing outrage among 25-year-old Gomez’s loyal following.

Best Celebrity Music Video Cameos Ever!

“I think you changed Selena. I miss Selena in 2016 and I want in 2016 and I want it back … I’m afraid,” one fan commented on the creepy clip. Added another: “This has a serial killer vibe to it!”

“I had to stop watching,” noted a scared viewer. Another frightened fan chimed in, “This is not Sel, she changed. I know everyone changes, grows up, but now Selena is half-Petra and I don’t like it (just like too many Selenators).”

The psychedelic video features the former Disney star humming while bathing in murky water. At one point, Gomez peels a human-like mask off her face, which later reappears on her back. The “Back to You” singer has yet to respond to the backlash or repost the clips on her own feed.

Gomez previously worked with Collins in July 2017 while filming a video for her track “Fetish” in which she appears to have somewhat of a meltdown in a suburban home. She also ties her tongue, bites into glass and hosts a candlelit dinner for one.

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer opened up about working with Collins in a July 2017 interview with Dazed.

“People don’t know but my personal life ties into the work we do together because [she] knows things about my life that nobody knows and I know a lot about [her] life that nobody knows,” Gomez explained. “It comes out, somehow.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!