Selena Gomez, Orlando Bloom Spotted Getting Close in Las Vegas: Details

What happens in Vegas does not always stay in Vegas. Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom were spotted getting close at Light, the nightclub inside Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Saturday, May 7, following the pop star’s first show on her Revival Tour.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Gomez, 23, and Bloom, 39, are getting close at the “Same Old Love” songstress’ afterparty for her Sin City show. In another snapshot, the two flash big grins as they sit locked in a close embrace in a corner booth at the club.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that “Selena was just trying to have a good time with friends, but Orlando was all over her. He kept pulling her close to him.”

While they’ve been linked together before, Bloom’s latest flirtations with Gomez come as he’s currently dating Katy Perry — who was hanging out at a Renaissance festival in California the same day her beau got cozy with Gomez.

“Selena likes Orlando as a friend and is not trying to get between him and Katy,” the insider adds to Us.

Back in April 2014, Gomez and Bloom memorably hung out at Chelsea Handler’s Uganda Be Kidding Me stand-up comedy show in Los Angeles. They were photographed sitting curbside outside the venue.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Gomez and Bloom’s respective exes Justin Bieber and Miranda Kerr were seen getting flirty at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012, which inspired the unlikely — and vengeful — relationship between the former Disney star and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. In 2014, Bloom reportedly got into a heated fight with the Biebs, 22, over his interactions with Kerr at a club in Ibiza, Spain.

Perry, 31, has yet to speak out about her boyfriend’s actions with Gomez. Incidentally, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is best friends with Perry’s reported nemesis, Taylor Swift. Although Gomez starred in Swift’s “Bad Blood” video, which was widely speculated to be a dis to the “California Gurls” hitmaker, Gomez has insisted that she has nothing but love for Perry.

“I love Katy. I just talked to her," she said during a June 2015 interview on New Zealand radio's The Edge Afternoons. "She's amazing. But I didn't talk about [the ‘Bad Blood’ video], but I just talked to her. She's awesome."

