Expanding their brood! Seth Meyers’ wife, Alexi Ashe, is pregnant and expecting the couple’s second child together.

Meyers announced the news on Thursday, November 23, during the Thanksgiving episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, alongside his parents, Larry and Hilary Meyers, and his brother Josh, who were his guests on the show.

“I want to take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, my wife and I are expecting a second baby,” the late-night host said. “Very excited. Thank you! Very excited.”

His mother told the audience the story of when her son called her to give her the good news. “I get the phone call, and my Seth is sometimes a crier. He’s sobbing,” she said. “He said, ‘Because for over a month, I’ve had to pretend that I don’t care what sex it is and I do care, I want a little boy!’”

The comedian, who welcomed his first son Ashe in 2016, said: “That’s true, I really wanted a brother for my son because I was so lucky to have one.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 43, and the human rights lawyer announced their first pregnancy in September 2015 while attending New York’s Natural History Museum Gala.

“They are so thrilled to become parents and were so happy to share the exciting news with friends and cast members from SNL last night,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The couple wed in September 2013 in front of family and friends at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Although the late-night host typically holds back from commenting on his marriage, he did share a sweet memory back in 2014 of Ashe trying on her wedding gown.

“I will never forget the first time she returned from her fitting because she was happier than I’ve ever seen her,” Meyers gushed at the time while attending a NYC luncheon. “Which was a little jarring for me because I had recently proposed to her. Turns out getting a ring from me is less exciting than having Carolina Herrera creating your dress.”

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host also poked fun at Ashe for having food poising the night before their nuptials. “In a testament to my wife’s will and my wife’s strength, she got herself pumped full of fluids, and she railed it and made it to the ceremony,” he said. “When she walked out in her Herrera wedding dress, she looked more beautiful than I had ever seen her look.”

