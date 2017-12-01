Seth Meyers speaks out. The Late Night host was back in studio on Thursday, November 30, after a pretaped show the night before, and wasted no time slamming Matt Lauer amid allegations of sexual harassment, which led to his firing by NBC.

“Yesterday we got another bombshell,” Meyers, 43, stated in regards to the allegations of sexual misconduct at the 2014 Sochi Olympics reported by a female colleague of Lauer’s. “And you thought the grossest thing at the Sochi Olympics was Bob Costas’ pink eye. Well, move over pink eye: There’s a new, grosser sheriff in town.”

Meyers continued to reference the Variety report with other accusations against the former morning talk show host, 59, including that he once gave a female colleague a sex toy. “As a general rule, if you’re giving someone a dildo at work, you’re the dildo at work,” he added.

“Nobody wants a button under their desk for a non-evil reason,” he said of the claim that Lauer had a button installed under his desk that allowed him to lock his office door without getting up, which has since been reported as fairly common among high level executives.

Later in the segment, Meyers’s commented on Lauer’s alleged hobby of playing “F–k, Marry, Kill” with his staff. “I don’t know who you said you’d marry in those conversations,” he said, “but I do know you killed your career and f—ed yourself.”

As previously reported, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack fired Lauer late Tuesday, November 28, after a female colleague of the journalist claimed he engaged in “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Lauer broke his silence one day after being fired: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

