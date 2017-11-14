Desperate times call for desperate measures. When Seth Rogen noticed a pimple on his face before the premiere of his new flick The Disaster Artist, he got creative.

Stars - They're Just Like Us!

“Don’t mind me,” the actor, 35, tweeted on Sunday, November 12. “I’m just using my wife’s makeup to cover my giant pimple before a movie premiere.”

“My sister just informed me I used some sort of eye makeup. Mascara I think,” he joked in another post.

Fans of the Superbad actor took to the comments to poke fun at his beauty decision.

Bout to show up looking like pic.twitter.com/GWXUgiGMaN — natalie 💕 (@__naataaliee) November 13, 2017

My husband uses my mascara to cover a bald patch in his beard..to each his own 👍🏻 — Neely (@boiler_4life) November 13, 2017

Rogen isn’t the only member of his family who’s been candid on the social networking platform. In July, the Neighbors star’s mom, Sandy, tweeted about about her sex life.

Stars and Their Moms

“Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga,” Sandy wrote at the time. Mortified, Rogen responded, “Jesus f—king Christ mom.”

Quite the avid tweeter, Sandy also took to the microblogging site in October to track down the Knocked Up actor. “@Sethrogen where are you?” she tweeted in October. Rogen retweeted the post and replied, “When you don’t answer your mom’s phone calls for a day.”

Celebrity Sex Confessions

All things said and done, the This Is The End actor has nothing but love for his mom, who he once compared to Barbra Streisand’s character in Meet the Fockers. “My mom was a social worker and talks about sex way too much,” he said in a 2012 interview. “She will literally post on her Facebook about pap smears she has just got.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!