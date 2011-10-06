Seth Rogen’s Star-Studded Wedding — New Details!

As expected, Seth Rogen‘s wedding to girlfriend of seven years Lauren Miller was full of laughter.

The October 2 ceremony in Sonoma, Calif. — officiated by a female rabbi — drew the 29-year-old’s hilarious pals Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler and Judd Apatow.

“The wedding was more laughs than anything else,” a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands Friday). “Every other line was a joke. The crowd couldn’t contain their laughter!”

