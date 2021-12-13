Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London, debuted with an exclusive grand opening party on Saturday, December 11. Not only are they known for their exquisite cuisine, but the restaurant features extravagant marine-themed artwork as well.

The event had an Asian-inspired theme with the decor focused on the beauty of Japan. The Sexy Fish in London is known for its ambiance and aesthetic, and Sexy Fish Miami did not disappoint. The artwork throughout the restaurant is luxurious and elegant, including 10 eye-catching Damien Hirst sculptures, a monumental frieze relief that takes up two walls and 26 Frank Gehry fish lamps.

Mary J. Blige stood out as the star of the evening. She strutted in with a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit with knee-high YSL boots. The renowned singer performed some of her most popular hits including “Family Affair” and “Just Fine”, along with her new single “Amazing”.

The guests were treated with superb Perrier-Jouët champagne, Pernod-Ricard cocktails and a wide collection of delicious hors d’oeuvres created by Chef Director Bjoern Weissgerber.

Richard Caring, the owner of Sexy Fish, is a British businessman and restaurateur who owns several restaurants in London with prestigious reputations, among them also owning the established private members’ club, Annabel’s.

Caring was joined by his wife Patricia, along with some other guests including Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, director Michael Bay, and DJ Sub Zero.

This sneak-peak event is only the beginning for Sexy Fish Miami, and we can’t wait to see what else is in store. Caring has also spoke about expanding to New York as well.