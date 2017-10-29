Kiss and tell! Shahs of Sunset stars Mercedes “MJ” Javid and fiancé Tommy Feight stopped by Us Weekly to play the Newlywed Game, where they dished on their first date, the first time they said ‘I love you’ and the craziest thing Feight has ever bought the reality star. Watch the video above!

Javid, 45, felt the love for Feight pretty early on in their relationship. In fact, it was so early, that they hadn’t even met face-to-face.

“We were talking on the phone, I hadn’t met him yet,” the Bravo star, who met her fiancé on Tinder, told Us. “And I was like ‘I love you.’ You know what is messed up? We can’t remember when he told me that he loved me.”

However, when they finally had their first date, things got pretty hot and heavy as Feight told Us that they watched Friends at his friends house “and humped.”

The reality stars are now busy planning their upcoming wedding, which Javid describes as a “romantic celebration.”

“I do want us to have a window by Spring time,” Javid told Us. “In the renaissance, Spring is when the world begins, the flowers bloom and I love the symbolism behind that.”

Javid will also be taking a page out of fellow Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump’s design book.

“She’s got the most exquisite taste. I fell in love with Sur restaurant when it first opened,” the real estate agent tells Us. “Because it was white on white with beautiful flowers, the Buddha’s and the candlelight. Sur is a beautiful example of the mood I want to create.”

To find out what Tommy and MJ’s most annoying habits are, watch the video above.

Shahs of Sunset airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

