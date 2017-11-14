Shakira has postponed her El Dorado world tour until 2018 due to a vocal hemorrhage. The announcement came just one week after she canceled several concerts to rest her vocal chords.

“For the last five months I’ve been wholly dedicated to preparing my El Dorado world tour. However, these past few days, just before my first concerts, have been some of the hardest of my career,” the 40-year-old wrote in a statement on her official website on Tuesday, November 14.

“At the end of July I went for a routine checkup, before starting to design this tour and my doctor confirmed that my vocal cords were in perfect condition,” she continued. “Towards the end of October though, in the home stretch of my rehearsals, I felt a strange hoarseness that impeded my singing. The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord. I then went on vocal rest as recommended by the specialists in an attempt to recover in time for my first show in Cologne. Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues. At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover.”

Shakira went on to apologize to her team of 60-plus people “who have worked day and night until the last day to help me put together the best show of my artistic career, and who, like myself, are anxious to begin this tour.” She also expressed remorse for her children, Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2, “who were excited to see their mom in concert as soon as possible.”

Lastly, the Colombian singer apologized to her fans, “who have always been by my side through the good and the bad, and who deserve the best of me.”

Shakira wrote that this is the first time in her nearly 30-year career that she has been put in a predicament like this. She assured fans that she will use her time off to “allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery.”

“Thanks to my fans throughout the world for their understanding and loyalty, for all the encouraging messages and affection they’ve transmitted to me, and for their prayers,” she concluded. “I hope to overcome this difficult trial and to return to the stage as soon as possible, to once again hear your voices singing along with mine. I love all of you very much and I will always remember those who have been by my side during this time, offering their friendship and affection.”

