



Celebs were out and about this week, from Shanina Shaik stunning in a P.E Nation workout look for a Hot Pilates class, to Kendall Jenner taking a stroll in NYC, to G-Eazy and his girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum celebrating Halloween together. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Shanina Shaik rocked color-blocked biker shorts and a matching sports bra from P.E Nation to Hot Pilates in West Hollywood.

— Cindy Crawford will be honored with a Woman of Achievement Award at the Women’s Guild Cedars Sinai Annual Luncheon on Wednesday, November 6 at 11 A.M. at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

— Influencers celebrated the official launch of YELLA Activewear, a performance line that seeks out luxe fabrics for women and men with a class at LIT Method in West Hollywood.

— Dr. Mariana Dahan, founder of World Identity Network, a company which provides insights for global advocacy on identity, and Amber Heard partnered up with #TOGETHERBAND on Goal 16 in support of the United Nations SDG’s agenda.

— Brooklyn-bred rapper Gashi partied at a Halloween party at LAVO New York Nightclub while rocking a blonde wig and sunglasses.

— G-Eazy and girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum partied together at the Night of the Fallen Halloween party at Marquee New York.

— Kendall Jenner walked through Union Square Greenmarket in NYC.

— Model and author Susan Holmes McKagan chatted with Amy Maglieri at the afterparty for The Rainbow film premiere featuring Mario, Mikael and Mike Maglieri at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in West Hollywood.