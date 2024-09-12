Shannon Sharpe is addressing his recent Instagram Live snafu.

Sharpe, 56, made waves on Wednesday, September 11, when he accidentally went live on the social media platform while getting intimate.

“[I’m] someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details, the audio heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons,” the former NFL tight end said on his “Nightcap” podcast on Wednesday before speaking in the third person. “People count on Shannon. Shay Shay media … ESPN, there are a lot of people that count on him at all times.”

Sharpe noted that even “behind closed doors,” he tries to “remain a level of professional.”

“I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act — there are millions and billions of consenting age that engage in activities,” the NFL Hall of Famer shared. “But to have your most intimate details in the audio be heard, I’m disappointed in myself.”

Sharpe shared that the sexual act was “not staged,” and then went on to explain exactly what happened when the situation went down.

“I came in, threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I had never been on IG Live, I had never turned on IG Live on,” he admitted, adding that he doesn’t “know how it works.”

Following going live, Sharpe explained how his phone began blowing up with people trying to contact him.

“[My friend] Jamie, said, ‘Shannon, you’re on IG Live.’ I’m like, ‘Doing what?’ … He says, ‘They could hear. … Sounds like you were having sex.’ Man, my heart sank,” Sharpe shared. “It dropped.”

Sharpe’s podcast cohost, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, shared a similar sentiment.

“I’m baffled. I never thought I’d see the day where you, Unc, would pull something so out of character,” Johnson shared in the podcast episode on Wednesday. “A little unprofessional. I’m not mad, I’m thoroughly disappointed because I hold you to a higher standard. … So this has really sent me into a complete shock.”