Sharon Osbourne is putting her sex life on the table. The Talk cohost opened up on the Monday, September 24, episode about being intimate with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

“This is a bone of contention in our house,” Sharon, 65, said. “He’s got a problem. He is like a rabbit.”

The TV personality confessed that she is not always in the mood. “I am like birthdays, Christmas,” she said. “At this point in my life, it’s special occasions! It’s Thanksgiving, why not?”

Sara Gilbert noted that she had a similar conversation with her fellow Talk panelist years ago. “We brought up the topic, and Sharon, you said, ‘I’d rather have the flu!’” she recalled as Sharon started laughing.

“Oh, no wonder he fiddles other people!” the former America’s Got Talent judge joked, referencing her husband’s multiple affairs. She then clarified, “No, he doesn’t. He’s a good boy.”

Sharon and Ozzy, 69, briefly split in May 2016 as his affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh made headlines. Sharon later revealed that the Black Sabbath frontman cheated on her with six women.

“Some f–king Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in Los Angeles] and then our cook,” she claimed to The Telegraph in September 2017. “He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

The couple — who wed in 1982 and share children Aimee, 35, Kelly, 33, and Jack, 32 — reconciled months later before renewing their vows in May 2017 during a trip to Las Vegas.

“I forgive [him],” she said on The Talk at the time. “I just can’t think of my life without him.”

For his part, Ozzy told Rolling Stone in September 2017, “I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f–king idiot I’ve been.”

The Talk airs on CBS weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.

