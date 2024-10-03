Shawn Mendes is addressing all the “noise” going on in his life at the moment — and thanking fans for sticking by his side.

Mendes, 26, made headlines for quotes about his past relationship with Camila Cabello during an episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast released earlier this week. One fan was quick to comment that Mendes and Cabello, 27, “don’t play about each other,” which led him to respond to other fans.

“Guys I love you, being human is so complex and what travels around online isn’t even 5 [percent] of the picture,” he said in a post on Wednesday, October 2. After a second social media user asked for clarification about what he meant, Mendes seemingly danced around recent speculation regarding his music — and whether or not Sabrina Carpenter is involved.

“I guess to be honest it came from a place of being a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us,” Mendes wrote on Wednesday, seemingly referring to himself and Cabello. “I’m usually pretty good at just watching all the ‘noise’ go by but lately it’s been kinda bugging me 🤷🏻‍♂️ feeling human I guess.”

Related: Us Explains the Alleged Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Love Triangle Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, has finally arrived — and fans can’t stop talking about … Shawn Mendes? If you were unaware that Carpenter and Mendes were ever an item, then you’re not alone. Their alleged romance (which Mendes denied happened) only lasted for a couple months at best, and Mendes, 26, briefly […]

In a second post, he added: “And yeah part of me knows quoting a tweet and saying that is gunna start a little spin up and I guess to be honest part of me just wanted to address it and actually have a real honest relationship with you guys about how it feels from my side. I also would love to know how it feels for you.”

it’s pretty intimidating to come online and be honest and vulnerable considering how quickly our words can be twisted and used against us but tbh i really just care about having a real relationship with you guys where i got you and you got me and all the rest is just noise — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 2, 2024

It’s unclear exactly what Mendes was referring to in the posts. However, over the past few months, the singer’s relationship history has been under a microscope, especially after Carpenter, 25, released her Short n’ Sweet album in August. At the time, fans started to speculate that some of Carpenter’s songs — which were confirmed to be about past romances — had references to Mendes. (Carpenter and Mendes were romantically linked in early 2021, but he denied that they were more than friends.)

While Mendes kept his recent X posts on the vague side, he got real about deciding to speak out.

Related: Inside Shawn Mendes’ Dating History Looking for The One! Shawn Mendes‘ love life has made headlines over the years as he navigates dating in the public eye. The “Stitches” singer largely didn’t address his personal life until he started dating Camila Cabello. Mendes and the former Fifth Harmony member originally went public in 2019 after five years of friendship. At […]

“It’s pretty intimidating to come online and be honest and vulnerable considering how quickly our words can be twisted and used against us,” he shared. “But tbh I really just care about having a real relationship with you guys where I got you and you got me and all the rest is just noise.”

However, Mendes is focused on the “bigger picture,” which is the positive response to his upcoming music.

“There is an overwhelming amount of love coming from you guys about this new music and just generally to me and I am not blind to that,” the singer concluded. “I love you guys so much.”

Mendes’ upcoming album, titled Shawn, is set to be released on Friday, October 18.