How selfless! Shayne Lamas has revealed that her stepmom, Shawna Craig, is her surrogate, and is carrying Shayne's second child with husband Nik Richie. The season 12 Bachelor alum announced the surprising news in an interview with Closer Weekly.

"Shawna's not just my stepmother. She's like a soul sister," Lamas told the mag. "She's an angel that blessed my whole family, including my father."

Craig married Lamas' dad, actor Lorenzo Lamas, in April 2011. Lorenzo has previously been married to Victoria Hilbert, Michelle Smith, Kathleen Kinmont, and Shauna Sand.

Shayne, 29, and TheDirty.com founder Richie tied the knot in April 2010 and are already parents to daughter Press Dahl, 3. The couple tried to expand their family following their little girl's arrival, but Lamas experienced a terrible blow when she had a miscarriage in February 2014.

"Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. I've cried reading the expression of generosity and warmth from everyone," she said in a statement after recovering. "To everyone out there, please donate blood. You can save a life like mine. In loving memory of my son, Rex Jagger Lamas-Richie."

After the harrowing health scare, Lamas announced in September 2014 that she and Richie were expecting a second child via surrogate. At the time, she kept the identity of the surrogate hidden.

