Puppies and a pop superstar! Sia has teamed up with the ASPCA to raise awareness about dog adoption during the holiday season with a video – and a catchy song off her new Christmas album.

The short clip, released by the organization on Wednesday, December 6, stars Maddie Ziegler playing with an adorable bulldog pup and is set to the track “Puppies are Forever.” The song is from the singer’s new album, Everyday is Christmas, and serves as a reminder that the gift of a canine is a lifelong commitment.

The video, which encourages viewers to consider adopting a dog from a local shelter or rescue group instead of purchasing from a pet store, also aids as a notice that senior dogs, as much as a young puppy, deserve a loving, forever home.

“Shelter dogs of all ages deserve permanent loving homes and responsible care, so we’re proud to partner with Sia to encourage the life-saving adoption of puppies and all other animals in need this holiday season,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said.

The “Cheap Thrills” songstress, 41, and her team are also set to host a 12-hour puppy cam livestream of adoptable puppies on Wednesday, December 13. The steam will take place at the ASPCA Adoption Center in New York City and will be available on YouTube and social media channels.

According to the ASPCA, an estimate of nearly 3.3 million dogs enter animal shelters nationwide every year, and their hope is that viewers will also take a stand against puppy mills and sign a pledge to adopt from a local shelter or rescue group at ASPCA.org/puppies.

