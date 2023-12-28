Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, but her husband, pro football star Jonathan Owens, believes he is the better athlete.

Biles, 26, revealed during a recent interview on Peacock’s 2023 Back That Year Up that they argue about their sports prowess. Kenan Thompson, who cohosts the show with Kevin Hart, asked the seven-time Olympic medalist, “Who is the better athlete in the house?”

“I think we’re good at our own sports,” Biles replied. “We’ve tried to pin each other against [one another] on, like, difficulty, ability and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not.”

Owens, 28, is now playing safety for the Green Bay Packers after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

Thompson, 45, seemingly endorsed Biles as the superior athlete when he responded, “That’s a nice politician answer, but here’s the truth. I know your name, that’s all I’m going to say. I know your name.”

Biles and Owens just celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife. The two sports stars got engaged in February 2022 and tied the knot on April 22.

Following Thompson’s comment, Hart, 44, said to Biles, “Let’s go back to what you just said, which is that gymnastics is much harder. Sounds like this has been a household fight for some time. Do you want to get into it now? Want to clear it up?”

“We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again,” she replied. “But it keeps coming up every time, but he has done my workout in the gym and he can barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it.”

Related: Simone Biles Through the Years: From Gymnastics GOAT to Blushing Bride Simone Biles is small in stature — just 4-foot-8 — but her reputation looms large. The Texas native started taking gymnastics classes at age 6 and and earned an invite to the junior national team camp by 14. She had several world championship gold medals before she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro […]

After hearing Biles talk about her workout superiority, Thompson remarked, “Shots fired!” while Hart added, “It’s a lot of uppercuts being thrown.”

Biles’ remarks came two days after Owens sparked online controversy for calling himself the “catch” in their relationship during an interview on the “Pivot” podcast.

During the show, Owens said that he had no idea who Biles was when they first connected on the dating app Raya in 2020. He said once they matched, it was Biles who reached out first, revealing that she “pulled [him],” and added “that the men are the catch.”

Related: Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now? Making it to the Olympics is a feat that countless athletes dream of their entire lives. After years of blood, sweat and tears, participating in the most prestigious athletic event in the world is a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Some athletes compete one time in the Olympic Games and hang up their hats, stepping gracefully into retirement. […]

Many of Biles’ fans were outraged that Owens thought he was more of a “catch” compared to his more accomplished wife.

“Watching Simone Biles’ husband sabotage her in public just a few months out from the 2024 Summer Olympics is a horrible thing to see,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. “I want all the folks to know that even if you [do] not ‘like’ Simone Biles no one deserves to be treated like that.”

Following the backlash, Owens praised his wife after she was named the Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year.

“You never cease to amaze me ❤️ ❤️,” Owens wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, December 22. “You deserve it baby!!!!! So proud of you 👏.”