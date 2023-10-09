Simone Biles‘ loyal fans were thrilled to watch her compete again on an international stage — but they almost didn’t get the chance.

Biles, 26, officially became the most decorated gymnast in history on Sunday, October 8, following her appearance at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. She secured gold medals in the individual all-around, as well as balance beam and floor events, taking silver for her vault routine. Team USA took home the gold overall, bringing Biles’ career world championship medal total to 37.

The competition in Antwerp, Belgium, marked Biles’ first international event in two years — and her victories left an impression. “Remember like five months ago we didn’t think Simone would ever compete again,” one viewer tweeted on Sunday.

Biles confessed in response that she also had her doubts. “🥺🥺🥺🥺 real talk I didn’t think so either,” she wrote.

Biles reflected on the “emotional” competition on Sunday, telling The Associated Press, “Ten years ago, I won my first worlds. Now we’re back here. … It means everything to me, the fight, everything that I’ve put in to get back to this place, feel comfortable and confident enough to compete.”

Before the world championships, Biles was on an extended hiatus. She suffered a bout of the “twisties” during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, withdrawing from the competition to focus on her mental health. (The term refers to a gymnast losing control of their body while spinning through the air.)

Biles officially returned to competitive gymnastics in August, beginning the long road to the 2024 Olympics. She finished in first place in vault, floor and balance beam events, securing third place for the uneven bars.

“It felt really good [getting back out there], especially after everything that happened over the past year,” Biles told NBC Sports at the time. “So, everyone that was cheering, made posters in the crowd and all of that, it made my heart melt that they still believe in me. I got back out here and did what I was training, so I’m very happy with the result.”

She continued: “After everything that transpired in Tokyo, I took a lot [of time and] I worked on myself. I still do therapy weekly and it’s just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before that after everything that happened. … I feel like I lost a part of [having widespread support] sometimes and to come back here and do what I did tonight and have that support from the fans and everybody watching, I just couldn’t thank them enough.”

Biles explained that she “always” wanted to get back on the gym floor after Tokyo, noting, “I worked a lot on myself and I believe in myself a little bit more, it’s just coming back out here and starting those first steps again.”