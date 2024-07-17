Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Simone Biles Says She Plans on ‘Limiting Social Media’ While She Gears Up for the Olympics

By
Simone Biles Says She Plans on Limiting Social Media While She Gears Up for the Olympics
Simone Biles. Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Simone Biles is determined to stay focused ahead of and during the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic games, and she has a particular strategy in mind that she called “important.”

Speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb on Wednesday, July 17, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist explained that she is going to be “limiting social media” while competing in Paris, even going so far as to avoid one platform altogether.

While the gymnast says she will still engage with her Instagram and TikTok accounts, she plans to completely stay off of X.

Biles, 27, famously withdrew from the team final at 2020 Tokyo Olympics after experiencing “the twisties” – a condition in which, basically defined, a gymnast’s body and mind are not working in sync. She noted in April on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she was particularly afraid to see what people were saying about her on X following her withdrawal.

Celebrities Who Took a Break From Social Media 747

Related: Stars Who Took a Break From Social Media

“The world is going to hate me. And I can only see what they’re saying on Twitter right now. That was my first thought,” she explained.

However, as Biles told Kotb: “Insta is good. It’s a good way to connect. It’s a way to share what we’re going through. And TikTok. I’ve tried to make a little more TikToks, I’m not the greatest at that. I’m learning.”

Simone Biles Says She Plans on Limiting Social Media While She Gears Up for the Olympics
Simone Biles. Elsa/Getty Images

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast of all time, additionally related to Kotb that she’s “more mature” this go-around at the Olympics, and therefore she’s “just being unapologetically me.”

“I would say the only thing I have to prove is to myself that I can get out there and do it again,” she said.

Biles also stressed that her own happiness is a priority when it comes to her sport now. “As long as I was having fun and doing what I love, then that’s all that you can do, because I don’t want to look back 50 years from now and be like, ‘Wow, she was good, but she was so miserable.”

Simone Biles Family Guide

Related: Simone Biles’ Family Guide: Meet the Olympian’s Parents and Siblings

“And I think a couple times I might have thought that, but now I’m just like, ‘Wow, look at her go,” she added. “She’s having so much fun. She’s loving what she’s doing, who she’s doing it with.’ So really, just embracing that moment.”

Get the Lip Mask All of Hollywood Uses for Just $19 for Prime Day!

Deal of the Day

Get the Lip Mask All of Hollywood Uses for Just $19 — Two Days Only! View Deal

Another practice that has helped Biles maintain focus? Therapy.

“I think before I was kind of pushing down my trauma, and now I’ve learned to speak on it and kind of release that,” she noted. “I think we used to think of therapy as a weakness, and now I think of it as a strength.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place July 26 through August 11.

In this article

Simone Biles Will Return to Gymnastics Competition for 1st Time Since Her Exit From 2020 Olympics-266

Simone Biles

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!