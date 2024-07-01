Simone Biles Is Ready for ‘Redemption’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Your account
Celebrity News

Simone Biles Is Ready for Her ‘Redemption Tour’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘More to Give’

Simone Biles. Elsa/Getty Images

Simone Biles is ready to prove herself.

“This is definitely our redemption tour. I feel like we all have more to give,” Biles, 27, told reporters at a press conference late Sunday, June 30, after she was announced for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles is one of five women going to Paris later this month. She will be joined by Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles — with whom she was part of the 2020 team — as well as newcomer Hezly Rivera.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles withdrew from various events, citing her mental health and suffering from the “twisties,” which caused her to become disoriented in the air during the competition.

“I know we’re stronger than what we showed in Tokyo, so I think it has to be for us because it can’t be for anybody else — that’s not why we do it,” Biles said. “We do it for ourselves, and the love for the sport, and the love for representing the U.S. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to do our best.”

Biles added that she’s not fazed by the critics who called her a “quitter,” among other things, amid her health struggles at the 2020 Games.

“They’ll still say like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you going to quit again, are you going to quit again?’ And if I did, what are you going to do about it? Tweet me some more?” she said, as reported by People. ”Like, I’ve already dealt with it for three years. But yeah, they want to see us fail.”

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“They want to see the rise to success, and then as soon as you get it and do kind of take that and run with it and you start reigning for a really long time, they want to see the downfall,” she continued. “[It] is really unfortunate because sports hasn’t seen athletes like we’ve seen before. So you really have to give them their flowers in the sport, because once they’re gone you’re going to miss them.”

Biles also revealed that her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, will be cheering her on in Paris after getting special permission to attend some of her events.

The gymnast said the Bears “are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he’ll be there for just a short little time,” per People.

Simone Biles Will Return to Gymnastics Competition for 1st Time Since Her Exit From 2020 Olympics-266

