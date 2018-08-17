Just married! SisQo tied the knot with longtime fiance Elizabeth Pham on Friday, August 17, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The 39-year-old singer wed his bride in an “an intimate Catholic service” in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ceremony, a rep for Sisqo tells Us exclusively. Members of R&B group Dru Hill were in attendance as well as Tao, who sang “A Ribbon in the Sky” as the newlyweds lit their unity candle.

Prior to his nuptials, SisQo opened up about the wedding planning process during a #TBT With Us podcast in July and gushed over his bride and their relationship.

“It was one of those things where it’s like she’s my best friend,” he told Us at the time. “And it was kinda like … you know, maybe I need to figure out how to make this more permanent before she wakes up and realizes how crazy I am.”

SisQo added that the two have “known each other for like, a long time,” noting they “were kinda dating like on and off for a while … maybe 15 years.”

As for the proposal, Sisqo says he popped the question right after their after their daughter KoKo was born in 2014. He told Us: “I proposed and I got, like, a big, fat rock. I did it kinda cool, because I felt like our son [Ryu] was the one that kinda saved [us] … I sent him in with a ring box, and she looked into the box and didn’t see anything … She then went to look for me to figure out what’s going on. She came around the corner, and I was one knee and I asked her and she said ‘Yes!’”

The “Thong Song” crooner also revealed at the time that planning their wedding has “just kind been like a fairy tale.” He added that their wedding venue “was kinda like a castle-ish from the outside.”

