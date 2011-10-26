Snooki Has No Idea Who J.K. Rowling and Maya Angelou Are

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi surprised the literary community when her first novel, A Shore Thing, became a best-seller in early 2011.

To capitalize on the book's success, the 23-year-old Jersey Shore star penned a follow-up, Confessions of a Guidette, which was released Tuesday; her third book, Gorilla Beach, is also in the works.

"This is all in the span of one year, which is incredible to me because it takes J.K. Rowling three years to write one book," a skeptical Jimmy Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday.

"I don't know who that is, but I'm here," Polizzi said.

When Kimmel informed the MTV star that Rowling, 46, is the world-renowned author of the Harry Potter series, Polizzi laughed. "Oh! Those movies are cool."

Kimmel, 43, later joked that Polizzi used the word "friggin'" 74 times in Confessions of a Guidette, breaking a record set by Dr. Maya Angelou.

"I don't know who that is," the party girl admitted. "I don't know who anybody is!"

Polizzi isn't the only Jersey Shore personality to add "author" to her resume: Jenni "JWoww" Farley released The Rules According to JWoww in February 2011, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino co-wrote Here's the Situation: A Guide to Creeping on Chicks, Avoiding Grenades and Getting in Your GTL on the Jersey Shore in November 2010.

