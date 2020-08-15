Holy macanoli — Punky Brewster alum Soleil Moon Frye is all grown up! The actress, 44, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including her favorite place in the world, how she loves to wind down and the time a famous athlete spilled soda on her. Read on to learn more facts about the former child star.

1. As a kid, I added “pomegranate” to my name because I loved them so much.

2. I’ve kept all of my home videos, diaries and voicemails from childhood.

3. The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran is one of my favorite books ever.

4. I was a teenage journalist and went on tour with hip-hop group House of Pain to document them.

5. I love poetry. Charles Bukowski is one of my favorite [poets].

6. I was obsessed with Wet n Wild lip liner in shade 666 as a teen.

7. I collect old books. I love the pages, the smell, soaking them up — everything about them.

8. I used to think sea monkeys could really come out and play. I was sad when I discovered they weren’t going to actually hang out with me.

9. I ran away to the Johnny Carson set when I was a little girl.

10. As a kid, we had a rescue horse named Butterscotch Freeway, who was discovered on a freeway.

11. I’ve always loved skate culture.

12. I still drive through tunnels and make wishes.

13. If I’m offered beer or wine, I usually take the beer.

14. I’m on the board of Sean Penn’s nonprofit, CORE. We work on disaster relief across the globe and have free COVID-19 testing sites set up across the country.

15. Actor Jonathan Brandis was one of my best friends growing up. I miss him and love him always.

16. My dad used to dance me to sleep to Leonard Cohen.

17. I see [the time] 11:11 often, and it always makes me happy.

18. I love Haiti. I’ve had the most incredible journeys there and love the people, music, art, food and spirit.

19. I love lying in a hammock and soaking up nature.

20. I still think of summer camp often.

21. Anthony Bourdain visited me in my dreams recently. He was young and full of life.

22. The Godfather Part II is one of my all-time favorite films.

23. I learned to ride a motorcycle before riding a bicycle.

24. I have a yurt that I love to spend time in and meditate.

25. Muhammad Ali spilled a cherry Coke on me when I was a kid.

Frye is set to reprise the titular character in Peacock’s Punky Brewster, coming soon.