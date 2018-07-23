Pratt Daddy has some tough decisions to make! Us Weekly put Spencer Pratt to the ultimate test with our new fun-filled video series “This or That.”

For the first round, the Hills alum, 34, had to choose between hummingbirds and crystals, two of the things he cherishes most and often shows off on his social media accounts. Surprisingly, he was quick to immediately throw crystals under the bus.

“All due respect, I love crystals, but they don’t fly as far as I know,” he said. “I’mma go with hummers over crystals because technically … hummers have crystalline bodies of cells, so really, they’re flying crystals.”

Again, Pratt didn’t have to think twice during the second round when asked to pick The Hills or Celebrity Big Brother U.K., both of which he appeared on with his wife, Heidi Montag.

“Well, that’s an easy, easy, easy answer,” he told Us. “One you get to hang out at hip spots and drink alcohol, and the other you have to listen to terrible British accents. … Shout-out to my BFF L.C. [Lauren Conrad]!”

And it’s safe to assume the Spencer Pratt Will Heal You star won’t be booking trips to Hawaii over Cabo anytime soon. “Hmm, let me think about that. Mexican food vs. uh, what food is in Hawaii? Pineapples?” he said. “I’mma go with nachos, guacamole, tequila.”

Lastly, if Pratt had to give up his beloved espresso or wine, he would say, “Sayonara!” to the latter. “I could be high off espresso and be functional — allegedly — in society,” he told Us. “If I only have wine and I didn’t drink espresso, then I would just be drunk all day long!”

