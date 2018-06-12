Who knew avocados could be so dangerous?!

The beloved pitted fruit, which is lauded by celebrities and regular folks alike thanks in part to its numerous nutritional benefits and pivotal role in guacamole, has been inflicting damage on stars left and right in recent years.

On the Tuesday, June 12 episode of The View, cohost Joy Behar returned after a brief absence and recalled how her own perilous encounter with an avocado ended with a trip to the E.R. and a missed day of work. “I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife,” she said as the audience gasped. “I was trying to open up an avocado and I stuck the knife into the pit to get it out and I stabbed myself.”

Unfortunately, Behar’s story didn’t end there. Since the cut on the 75-year-old’s hand then became infected, she was forced to spend the night in the hospital and is now on an antibiotic drip every six hours to ensure her hand heals properly.

Believe it or not, Behar is hardly the only star to fall victim to what has now become known as “avocado hand.” On June 4, Bachelorette season 10 star Andi Dorfman wrote on Instagram, “It’s all fun and games until the avocado decides to run off with your finger.”

Two days later, the 31-year-old took to the photo sharing site once more to post a picture of herself in a hospital bed with a bandaged hand. She captioned the photo, “Successful surgery! Tendons and nerves have been reunited. Thanks for all the sweet messages. If only the avocado had been so kind.”

Now home from the hospital, Dorfman has been accessorizing her bandage by matching it to her colorful outfits.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actresses aren’t immune to avocado hand either. Meryl Streep cut herself while slicing an avocado back in 2012, and was seen at an event in New York to promote her film Hope Springs with a bandage on her hand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!