Birthday girl! Stella Hudgens celebrated her 23rd birthday in style at Innovative Dining Group’s Katana in West Hollywood on Tuesday, November 13.

Hudgens was surrounded by about 15 friends and family including her older sister, Vanessa, 29, and mom, Gina Guangco.

The family arrived at around 6:45 p.m. to a beautifully lit, exclusive dining room within the restaurant and were all smiling from ear-to-ear, ready to celebrate.

While inside, the group noshed on dishes including albacore tuna with Maui onions and soy vinaigrette, salmon, California rolls and spicy tuna on crispy rice.

To make the evening extra special, a champagne toast was made for Hudgens with everyone wishing her success and happiness in the year ahead.

For dessert the group enjoyed lava cake and sparklers were brought out as her crew sang “Happy Birthday” before guests left the restaurant at about 10 p.m.

