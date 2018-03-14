Celebrities flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to Stephen Hawking after the renowned theoretical physicist died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, March 14.

Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Hawking in 2014’s The Theory of Everything, was one of the first stars to pay tribute to the scientist. “We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” Redmayne, 36, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, who played the titular role in BBC’s 2004 TV movie Hawking, also released a statement. “I feel so lucky to have known such a truly great man who’s profundity was found both in his work and the communication of that work. Both in person and in books,” Cumberbatch, 41, told The Hollywood Reporter. “He virtually created the publishing genre of popular science. … I will miss our margaritas but will raise one to the stars to celebrate your life and the light of understanding you shone so brightly on them for the rest of us. You were and are a true inspiration for me and for millions around the world.”

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson reacted to his fellow scientist’s death on Twitter. “His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it’s not empty,” Tyson, 69, wrote. “Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018.”

The cast of The Big Bang Theory also took to social media to remember the A Brief History of Time author, who made several guest appearances on the CBS sitcom from 2012 and 2017.

“RIP #stephenhawking Not only your brilliance, but your sense of humor will be sorely missed by all,” Johnny Galecki wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his castmates with Hawking. “‘Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.’ — Stephen Hawking.”

Kaley Cuoco shared the same photo, writing, “It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone #stephenhawking.”

Mayim Bialik tweeted, “As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all.”

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

Our world has lost a shining light. Stephen Hawking defied expectation. Blessed with a brilliant mind and uncommon grace, he opened so many minds to the wonders of our universe. Courageous and unbowed by adversity, he believed deeply in the power reason. May he rest in peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking… See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

