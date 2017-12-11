Steve Edwards has been fired from his position as morning anchor of Fox’s ‘Good Day LA’ amid sexual harassment claims, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We can confirm that Steve Edwards is no longer employed by KTTV,” a network representative said in a statement to THR on Monday, December 11.

Edwards – who had been a co-anchor for the channel’s morning show since 1995 – was reportedly let go from the program after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him, according to a report from FTV Live.

The anchorman has been a presence on Los Angeles area television for more than two decades and has worked for KABC-TV and KCBS-TV in addition to KTTV. He also hosted the national version of Good Day LA and Good Day Live.

The news comes in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, directors James Toback and Brett Ratner, and actors including Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven, Ed Westwick, Louis C.K. and many more notable figures.

The domino effect began following an exposé published by the New York Times in early October that detailed three decades of sexual harassment and assault accusations against studio executive Weinstein. Many of the accused men have denied the allegations made against them, however, Louis C.K. confirmed the claims in a statement to Us Weekly and apologized for his behavior.

“I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions,” Louis said the statement to Us Weekly after several women claimed that he had exposed himself to them or masturbated in front of them or while on the phone.

He continued, “I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position. I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it. There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

