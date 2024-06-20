SugaringLA Set To Expand Its Popular Organic Sugaring Business With Franchises Across The US

People around the country may soon be able to experience Southern California’s premiere sugaring services as sugaringLA opens up franchising opportunities.

Sugaring is set to overtake waxing as the preferred method for hair removal, thanks to its natural ingredients and superior results, according to sugaringLA founder Danielle Correia.

Sugaring dates back to ancient Egypt, and relies on a mixture of sugar, lemon, and water to remove unwanted body hair naturally. The method is skin-friendly, and doesn’t stick to the skin like waxing, reducing the risk of irritation and ingrown hairs, while exfoliating the skin to leave it smoother and healthier.

“Sugaring is a soothing, gentle exfoliation for the skin and just so happens to remove hair from all over the body for all ages, skin types, and hair textures,” Correia says. “I set out with Mother Nature’s simple ingredients to create a calming, comfortable, clean environment where clients could come and get sugared.”

Correia has been the go-to name in sugaring services in Southern California for two decades, with successful studios in Carlsbad, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and West Hollywood. Her modernized Smart Sugaring technique provides a biodegradable, hypoallergenic and vegan-friendly alternative to waxing, laser hair removal and other harmful depilatories.

SugaringLA’s proprietary sugar paste is so earth- and human-friendly, it is edible, and the brand’s Earthly Care organic skincare line supports skin both before and after hair removal, preventing ingrown hairs and hydrating the skin.

Correia’s sugaring journey began in 2006 when she struggled with her skin and began searching for chemical-free products.

“I was inspired by a woman who just graduated from an esthetics program where I knew I could dive deeper into my holistic self-care learning journey,” she says. “It was there I was introduced to a basic sugaring technique and was very intrigued that I had never heard of this straightforward hair removal solution that aligned perfectly with my lifestyle.”

With a love for animals, nature and sustainable living, Correia’s deep understanding of human biology and ecology is reflected not just in her sugaring business, but also in her self-sustaining farming and gem mining in Southern California. The business owner, mom and mentor has passed on her knowledge to more than 50 staff members at her four sugaring studios, and now she plans to expand sugaringLA even further.

With the sugaring industry projected to reach $3.06 billion in 2024, according to The Business Research Company, Correia wants sugaringLA to become the “Whole Foods of hair removal.”

“Over the past decade, I’ve mentored other sugarists, guiding them to become small business owners. It’s been a joy to watch them thrive, armed with the knowledge and tips I’ve gathered over the years. More than that, seeing the jobs we’ve created has been incredibly rewarding, empowering women to use their skills and achieve financial independence in a fulfilling career,” she said.

“Franchising seemed like a great next step in my journey of mentoring others wanting to become small business owners and creating more desirable jobs in the esthetics field. Growing sugaringLA across the nation into the Whole Foods of hair removal with our principals, values, and a company culture of caring is beyond exciting to see come to life.”



