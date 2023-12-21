Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon’s relationship was the talk of the Survivor 45 finale and the pair are giving insight into where they stand now.

“You’re not going to like my answer,” Dee, 26, said to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, December 21, when asked for an update on her and Austin’s relationship. “This has been a whirlwind of emotions and we have decided to keep it low-key for now. It’s been too crazy and it’s getting crazier. So we’ve decided to keep it low-key for now, only because it’s been insane.”

Dee elaborated that keeping things “low-key” meant that fans would most likely see pictures of her and Austin, 26, “here and there” but not read into them.

“We’re not going to focus on it right now because so much is happening in our lives,” she explained. “Yeah, we’re just going to keep it low-key for now.”

Austin, for his part, echoed similar sentiments in a separate interview with the outlet.

“We kind of want to keep that a little private for now, just because things have been so crazy,” he confessed on Thursday. “The finale just aired and I don’t think I’m ready quite yet for dealing with all the fans and giving out the answers. So going to keep that private for now.”

At the beginning of the season, Austin and Dee partnered up early on in the game and brought in allies Drew Basile and Julie Alley to form the Reba 4. The group held control for most of the game and didn’t turn on each other until the very end. As the game progressed, Austin and Dee’s connection grew stronger and a showmance blossomed. As they played the game, the duo spent late nights talking and holding hands. Austin brought her and Katurah Topps on a helicopter ride after winning a reward challenge.

While Austin had eyes for Dee on the island, her primary focus was taking home the title of Sole Survivor. When the tribe was looking to vote out Julie, 49, Austin came to her to share what he learned. Dee orchestrated a plan with Julie to play an idol that Austin gave Julie earlier in the season and blindside Emily Flippen instead. The move was successful and Dee lied to Austin about her involvement in the plan.

The following week, Dee did not return the favor to Austin when Drew, 23, was the target for the week. Austin, who had no idea his friend was in danger, played an idol on himself and Drew was sent home. When Austin and Dee had a powwow after the move, the grad student shared he had no hard feelings over the move.

The pair ultimately made it to the final three alongside Jake O’Kane. Dee pleaded her case to the jury and defeated both men to take home the million dollar prize. Austin came in second place in the 5-3-0 vote. When asked about the betrayal by host Jeff Probst, Austin gave Dee her flowers.

“Girls are better at playing guys than the other way around!” he joked while sharing that he and Dee were “all good.”