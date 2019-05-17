Survivor alum and former WWE star, Ashley Massaro, has died at the age of 39, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ first broke the news on Thursday, May 16, reporting, “Massaro was transported from her home in Suffolk County, NY to a nearby hospital where she died early Thursday morning.”

A cause of death has not been revealed, but TMZ added that officials are classifying it as “non-criminal.”

The WWE confirmed the news on its website, writing, “We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

Massaro won the WWE’s Raw Diva Search in 2005. In 2007, she competed on Survivor: China, but was voted off in the second episode.

The former Playboy cover star’s latest Instagram post was on May 7. She captioned a pic of herself posing for a photoshoot, “Throwback to last summer in Vegas w @heymanhustle for the #thisisvegas campaign shot at the @hardrockhotellv since I’ll be headed there for @starrcastevents Memorial Weekend which is also MY BIRTHDAY!” She continued, “Can’t wait to see all the familiar faces and to meet some new punx at the event! It’s gonna be a blast! Get your presales in and your trip booked by visiting @starrcastevents website! So excited! It’s in almost 2 weeks! Yay! Xoxo 💋”

On Wednesday, May 15, she wrote on Twitter, “Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Luv ya punx,” ending the message with a black heart and hang loose emoji.

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

Massaro is survived by her daughter, Alexa.

This story is developing.

