Jonathan Penner announced his wife Stacy Title’s death on Monday, January 11, after her long battle with ALS. She was 56.

The Survivor alum, 58, who competed on three seasons of the reality competition, shared a photo of his late wife on Twitter, writing, “Stacy Beth Title 2/21/64 – 1/11/21.”

Title, who married Penner in 1991, was a writer, director and producer. She is best known for directing The Bye Bye Man and The Last Supper, both of which she worked on with her husband. Penner starred in 1995’s The Last Supper, and he wrote the script for 2017’s Bye Bye Man.

Stacy Beth Title 2/21/64 – 1/11/21 pic.twitter.com/C0V2B7g9GS — Jonathan Penner (@SurvivorPenner) January 12, 2021

Variety confirmed on Monday that the writer died of complications due to ALS, which she had been diagnosed with in 2017.

Title made her showbiz business debut in 1993 with the short film Down on the Waterfront, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Throughout their marriage, the couple collaborated on a number of films, including cowriting the script for 2003’s The Lone Ranger.

The Let the Devil Wear Black actor and his wife were developing a King Kong TV series ahead of her death. The pair share two children, Cooper, 26, and Ava, 22.

Penner, who competed on seasons 13, 16, and 25 of Survivor in 2006, 2008, and 2012, received an outpouring of support via social media from many fellow contestants after he confirmed his wife’s passing.

Season 33 winner Adam Klein mourned Title’s death on Twitter, writing, “Sending so much love and strength. I am so terribly sorry. Your love for each other is the kind of love we should all aspire to.”

Yul Kwon reposted Penner’s announcement on Monday, saying he is “heartbroken” by the news.

“I’ll always remember and be inspired by Stacy’s courage, grace, and passion for life,” the season 13 winner tweeted. “She was my hero. My love goes to @SurvivorPenner and their family.”

Mike Holloway, who won season 30 of the CBS show, replied to Penner’s post as well, writing, “Sending our love. She always had the warmest smile in the room. Tonight we cheer a life that touched so many lives. Love ya man.”

Ethan Zohn, Andrea Boehlke and Tyler Fredrickson also sent messages of love to Penner’s family via social media.

“Sending love and light to the Penner Tribe,” Zohn, who was the Survivor: Africa winner and a cancer survivor, tweeted. “May Stacy’s name be blessed forever and ever. Sending love and light.”

Boehlke, who competed on seasons 22, 26 and 34 of the show, added: “Sending so much love to you. She was an absolute angel and forever in our hearts!”

Fredrickson, who was a season 30 contestant, shared two posts after Title’s passing. “There was always enough food, always enough wine, always more than enough love. We are more than better now because of her life,” he wrote via Twitter.

The former football player, 39, added: “An incredible, resilient, creative inspirational life … that will not be soon forgotten.”