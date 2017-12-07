Richard Hatch and his husband of 14 years, Emiliano Cabral have split, the Survivor star confirmed on Twitter on Thursday, December 7.

“I’M LOOKING FOR LOVE! If you think I’m the guy for you or for someone you know, please let me know,” he wrote. “I prefer to share the journey in partnership, and sadly, my 14-year marriage has ended. Mr. Right will have to be bright enough to be kind. Thanks for your help in finding him.”

Hatch, 56, who won the first season of the CBS competition series in 2000, told TMZ that he and Cabral, 42, split two months ago and that his longtime love met someone else who is in his 30s. The couple wed in Nova Scotia, Canada, in 2005, but, according to the site, had a private ceremony amongst themselves two years prior.

Since announcing the news of his split, the reality star has been responding to fan tweets about the type of man he is looking for. On December 1, the Rhode Island resident, who told TMZ that he is devastated by the dissolution of his marriage, took to Twitter to ask CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca on a date. “Ok, I’ll just put this out there… No idea if you’re single, but I’m serious!” he wrote in response to a photo the journalist shared with Carol Burnett. “My 14-year marriage has ended, and I have always felt you are the cat’s meow! In the non-creepiest way, Newport is only 3 hours from NYC… Just say the word if I can take you to lunch (or dinner). :-)”

