Who needs Taco Tuesday when you have free taco Wednesday?!

In celebration of the Golden State Warriors’ June 8 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Championship, Taco Bell is giving everyone in America free tacos. The best part is: There’s no purchase necessary.

In fact, all you need to do to claim your free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, June 13, is to head into any participating Taco Bell restaurant between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the tasty treat is all yours. Easy enough, right?

The Mexican chain announced this taco-rrific promotion on its website on Tuesday, June 12, cleverly tying it back to basketball by writing, “The Warriors stole Game 3, and Taco Bell is letting everyone steal a taco!” Had the “stolen game” occurred any later in the series, Taco Bell would have handed out free food on Wednesday, June 20, instead.

According to Thrillist, this is Taco Bell’s third year holding the “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, and the second time a Warriors win in the NBA Championship has meant free tacos for all.

In past years, Taco Bell has held a similar “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the World Series.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!