Demi Lovato’s Sister Gives Health Update on Star After Overdose (RADAR Online)

Snooki Slams Mommy Shamers Critiquing Daughter’s Appearance (Star Magazine)

Taron Egerton Transforms Into Elton John for ‘Rocketman’ (OK! Magazine)

Tom Hardy Channeled Conor McGregor for ‘Venom’ (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!