Taking a page from her onscreen character? Taryn Manning took aim at her stylist for not disclosing the minimal cost of her SAG Awards gown — and later retracted her statement.

TMZ approached the Orange Is the New Black actress at LAX airport on Wednesday, January 24, and when they asked about the $200 dress she rocked to the award show last Sunday, she simply told the reporter to “shut up.”

Taryn Manning attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Following a compliment from the reporter, she added: “It’s whack that the stylist didn’t tell me [the price of the dress.]”

She continued: “I [wanted] to be in a superstar gown … The designer got a lot of press, she should pay me a lot of money.”

After catching flack for her comments, the the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, January 25, to explain herself. “I first want to say I’m sorry for the comments I made while being bombarded by paparazzi about my stylist and my dress,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the stunning black gown on the red carpet.

Adding, “Let’s be clear, I loved my @adriannapapell dress and I’m friends with my stylist @chaunielle_brown. I felt so beautiful and I was proud to be there to support my amazing cast of strong women and celebrate our nomination.”

She continued to defend herself by writing that she was “completely caught off guard” about the cost of the gown.

The next day, Manning added another post to her social media noting in a lengthy caption that her stylist understands her — and knows what she did and did not mean to say.

“My amazing awesome, funky, genuine and positive friend of a human being, a dedicated stylist and friend @chaunielle_brown untangling this beautiful piece of jewelry. She knows me and knows what we mean we say. We stand #united and it’s #love and #passion for #fashion that make her the #one 💎🤷🏼‍♀️🤫 @chaunielle_brown You’re the real deal and I adore you,” she wrote.

The 8 Mile actress jokingly quipped: “Still confused they wouldn’t let us keep the 199$ dress lol- after all that haha. I invite the haters so I can try to help you understand that your undying need for gossip and trying to take away the focus is your problem. Not mine. @amedeo_king_of_cameos _king_of_cameos love your work!”

