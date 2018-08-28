Talk about a full house! Taylor Hanson and his wife, Natalie Hanson, are expecting their sixth child together.

The 35-year-old musician took to Instagram to share the happy news in a sweet post on Tuesday, August 28.

“What’s better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six,” the proud papa wrote alongside an adorable family photo. “Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon. @realnatonthewall”

Natalie also got in on the excitement sharing a pic of her full brood where she can be seen cradling her baby bump. “Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December!” she captioned the pic. “Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can’t wait to be big brothers and sisters again!”

She later elaborated on their growing family in a post on her Natonthewall blog. “Taylor and I and all the children are so excited about the new family member coming this December! More than ever I realize how time flies and every moment with these people counts,” she wrote. “I thought I would use this space to share a few more pictures with you and tell you a little more about what’s going on with us this year!”

Natalie added that the Hanson bunch is “back on the road” noting that “its been awhile since we’ve had the whole crew with us full time and its crazy to think how little they were in years past. Now we have these big kids who are so cool and fun and help out big time.”

Taylor and Natalie tied the knot in 2002 and share kids Jordan, 15, Penelope, 13, River, 11, Viggo, 9 and Wilhelmina, 5.

