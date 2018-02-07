Celebs were out and about this week — from Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara enjoying a night out together, to Ludacris having dinner with a friend, to Nicole Kidman working out. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Taylor Hill kept warm in a Woolrich jacket outside of Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.

— Nicole Kidman got her sweat on at Cycle House in West Hollywood.

— Rachel Zoe celebrated The Glam App’s relaunch with Joey Maalouf and Katrina Barton at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood.

— Jenna Ortega joined PUMA and Hello Kitty to celebrate the launch of their new collection at the Shoe Palace in West Hollywood.

— Kendrick Lamar popped three bottles of Jay-Z’s Ace of Spades Champagne with his friends at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in NYC.

— Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara coupled up at The Female Brain movie premiere sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Avenue Los Angeles. The Female Brain will be opening in theaters and on VOD on February 9.

— Ludacris and a friend dined at Cleo South Beach and enjoyed two flatbreads and a glass of Cabernet.

— Jamie Foxx playfully tossed McDonald’s Mac Jr sandwiches like footballs to the excited crowd during the 6th Annual Bootsy Bellows Big Game Experience in Minneapolis presented by American Airlines and Casper.

— Kris Jenner sipped Belvedere Vodka on the rocks while gushing with pals about Kylie Jenner’s baby reveal at Rachel Zoe’s Fall 2018 Presentation in L.A.

— Lil Jon turned up at TAO Group in Minneapolis at the Lumber Exchange Building during Super Bowl weekend.

— Quarterback Nick Foles celebrated with wife Tori, who wore Stacked Collection Bracelets, on the field after the Philadelphia Eagles’ win at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

— Rick Ross enjoyed dinner with friends before the Grammy’s at Del Frisco’s in NYC.

— Malin Akerman and Zosia Mamet cut a rug with the African Children’s Choir at their ChangeMakers Gala at City Winery in NYC.

— Donnie Wahlberg urged his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook followers to use Arla cream cheese. Arla gave away free cream cheese throughout New England in support of the Patriots.

— Allison Janney attended The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night to celebrate Oscar contenders at CUT at the Beverly Wilshire.

— Original Penguin debuted their Spring 2018 campaign starring music group AJR with a launch party and performance at Piano’s in NYC.

— Beyonce’s stylist Ty Hunter attended the ASOS’ first stateside presentation during New York Fashion Week: Men’s for Autumn/Winter 2018.

— Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan threw a Super Bowl party for GMA staffers and their friends and family in NYC.

— Jaime King shopped for cute workout clothes at the launch of the newest SIX:02 location on Hollywood Boulevard in L.A.

— Kevin Hart received the key to the city from Mayor Jacob Frey at the Powerhouse celebrity brunch hosted by Tequila Revolucion and Altec Lansing in Minneapolis.

— DJ “Bad Ash” took a break from the turntables with Fiji Water at the Maxim Super Bowl party in Minneapolis.

