Swift action. Kesha's fellow musicians took to social media to express their support on Friday, February 19, after the "TiK ToK" singer's move to end her contract with producer Dr. Luke was nixed in a NYC court, but Taylor Swift has gone one step further — she donated a quarter of a million dollars to Kesha.

"In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time," the "Bad Blood" singer's rep tells Us Weekly in a statement.

Kesha's mom, Pebe Sebert, confirmed Swift's generosity in a series of Tweets on Sunday, writing, "A person's wealth is not measured by what they have but by WHO they help with it. Taylor Swift is a truly RICH PERSON. Thank you."

"Most important for Kesha is that these beautiful powerful women are standing behind her, letting the world see how powerful the truth is!" she added.

Kesha, 28, filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke in October 2014, claiming that the producer had been abusive toward her since she signed with him at the age of 18. She said that he would force drugs and alcohol on her in an attempt to make sexual advances and claimed that she awoke one morning naked in the 42-year-old's bed "sore and sick with no memory of how she got there."

Dr. Luke has denied the sexual abuse accusations, and claims that Kesha and her reps are attempting to extort him in order to get her out of her contract.

On Friday a New York Supreme Court judge rejected Kesha's preliminary injunction, bringing up the fact that Dr. Luke had agreed to allow her to record without his involvement. The judge did not make a ruling on whether to dismiss the case.

The singer broke down in tears when she learned her request had been denied and the hashtag #FreeKesha started trending on Twitter.

Stars including Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Iggy Azalea and Ariana Grande tweeted their support for Kesha, and on Sunday, February 21, Demi Lovato posted a series of tweets calling the singer "brave."

"I'm ready for women to be taken just as seriously as men," the "Confident" singer wrote. "Someone tell me why anyone would ever feel brave enough to come forward if they are most likely to be ignored or called a liar? I’m also ready for self-proclaimed feminists to start speaking out or taking action for women’s rights."

