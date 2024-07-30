Taylor Swift shared her condolences after a stabbing left two children dead at a dance class themed around her music.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 30. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she continued. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Authorities confirmed that two children were killed on Monday, July 29, after a stabbing at a Swift-themed dance and yoga class held in Southport, England, which is about 20 miles north of Liverpool. Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy confirmed during a Monday press conference that nine other children were injured and six of those are in critical condition. Two adults are also in critical condition.

Merseyside Police previously said in a statement that officers responded to a building on Hart Street in Southport around 11:50 a.m. local time following reports of a stabbing. A 17-year-old originally from Cardiff, Wales, was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Taylor Swift started writing songs about love and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world this star has earned her place in the Hollywood A-list music scene. […]

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Kennedy added on Monday. “As a mum of two daughters, and the nana of a 5-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.”

King Charles III also shared a message following the attack, saying, “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today. We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton reacted as well, sharing a statement via social media.

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, wrote via X. “We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. “Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

According to the Associated Press, the attack took place at The Hart Space, a studio that hosts pregnancy workshops, yoga classes for babies and children and more. Per an online listing, the class was hosted by two women and was targeted to children ages 6 to 11.