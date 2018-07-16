This couple’s “Wildest Dreams” came true! Taylor Swift bore witness to a real-life “Love Story” on Friday, July 13, as two attendees of her concert in Philadelphia got engaged during a meet-and-greet with the 28-year-old singer.

The couple, identified by USA Today as Anthony Yannuzzi and Stephanie Pysher, say they met at a Taylor Swift concert five years ago, when the singer was touring in support of her album Red. Now Swift is on her Reputation stadium tour, and Yannuzzi has been covertly plotting his proposal since June with the Twitter handle @TSphilaPROPOSAL. “I NEED YOUR HELP!” he tweeted on June 3. “I want to give my girlfriend the proposal of her dreams! Help me spread the word so Taylor can see this.”

Fortuitously, Yannuzzi and Pysher were randomly selected to take a photo with Swift during a meet-and-greet backstage. Yannuzzi got down on bended knee, Pysher said yes, and Swift watched the proposal with mouth agape. The singer later shared a photo of the happy occasion on Instagram, captioning the pic with the hashtag “#thirdwheel.”

Swift’s concert in Philadelphia the following night made headlines, too, since a stage malfunction trapped her in a “sparkly basket” in midair.

“I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here,” she told the crowd. “It’s a nice view, though.”

After she finished performing her song “Delicate,” Swift kept the crowd entertained as stagehands tried to fix the glitch. “So what you just saw was me going, like, straight up and down in this sparkly basket,” she said, according to Billboard. “It’s supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. So what happens now is basically I’m just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next.”

Swift then joined the audience in an a cappella version of her 2007 track “Our Song” before getting into another floating basket and resuming the show.

