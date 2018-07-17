Not so subtle. Taylor Swift stepped out with a snakeskin backpack on the second anniversary of Kim Kardashian calling her a snake — and fans flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts!

The “…Ready For It?” singer, 28, was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, July 17 — also known as National Snake Day — rocking the Kate Spade backpack, just two years after she was labeled a snake by the reality star on Twitter. That wasn’t the only nod to one of the songstress’ most famous feuds: The outfit Swift wore was made from the same fabric as one of the outfits she wears in the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” a song that takes shots at her haters.

Naturally, fans of Swift didn’t hold back.

One person wrote, “Taylor wearing a snake backpack two years after being called a snake by the internet 2 years ago is the power move we all needed” while another tweeted, “TAYLORS WEAKING A SNAKE BACKPACK ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF #NationalSnakeDay THIS IS SO ICONIC IM YELLING.”

Meanwhile, other fans of the pop star took to Twitter to take shots at Kardashian.

Today marks 2 years since Kim’s infamous tweet, but I just found out she didn’t even tweet it on the actual correct National snake day, rats can’t get anything right. 🐍🐍 #TaylorSwiftWonParty pic.twitter.com/DrvX3LLdZO — Jordan Mack 🐍 (@JMackanin) July 17, 2018

National snake day and we’re seeing taylor today at a sold out stadium. HISS HISS BIH. — dayton | CLEVELAND (@bigreputations) July 17, 2018

Excuse me while I scream about the fact that Taylor Swift is out in the open carrying a bag with a snakeskin print on the 2 year anniversary of the day Kimberly Kardashian called her a snake on social media and the internet sent her into hiding with #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/9qZvje7rbr — anu the misandrist queen (@redligion) July 17, 2018

The timing of Swift choosing to carry this backpack may not be a coincidence. In July 2016, Swift and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, were engaged in a feud that revolved around Kardashians’ husband, Kanye West, who mentioned the “Gorgeous” singer in his song “Famous.” Swift publicly denounced the song, which contained the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” prompting the KKW creator to release snippets of a private phone call between West and Swift in which it sounded as though the singer had approved of the lyrics. However, Swift claimed she was never informed of — or authorized — being called a “bitch.”

Shortly after Swift’s denial, Kardashian tweeted, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” The tweet caused fans of the Selfish author to flood Swift’s social media pages with snake emojis, while Swift fans in turn flooded Kardashian’s pages with rat emojis.

The 10-time Grammy winner loves a good theme, and chose to turn lemons into lemonade. Swift used the “snake” label to her advantage by using the reptiles to promote Reputation ahead of its release, and also used them as props during her current stadium tour.

“You might be wondering why there are so many snakes everywhere [on stage], huh?” she asked the audience at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in May. “A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on … and I went through some really low times for a while because of it.”

“I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you,” the “Shake It Off” songstress continued. “It can strengthen you instead.”

