Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, has been arrested for violating his probation. Lind was taken to the Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota for violating his no contact order on Tuesday, December 5, Us Weekly confirms.

An officer told Radar Online that the MTV star, 28, was in “violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest.” He is on a no bond hold and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, December 6.

Lind was arrested in November and his ex-girlfriend, Stasia Huber, received an order of protection against him. The reality star has had other run-ins with the law prior to this. Lind was previously arrested several times for driving under the influence, in addition to driving without a license. He also tested positive for methamphetamines during an August episode of Teen Mom 2.

Lind first appeared in the second season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and continued to appear on the network’s spinoff series, Teen Mom 2. After his relationship with Houska came to an end, he then dated Taylor Halbur, and they welcomed baby daughter Paislee together before ending their relationship in early 2014.

Houska, who shares daughter Aubree, 8, with Lind, is now married to Cole DeBoer. The pair met at a gas station and began dating in August 2014 and got engaged in November 2015. Houska announced in July 2016 that she was expecting her first child with DeBoer, and welcomed their son Watson in January 2017.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

