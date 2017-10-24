She’s not flipping tables this time, but she is stirring the pot in the kitchen! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice knows how to keep things spicy in the kitchen. Her recipe for Devil Shrimp with Red Snappy Sauce Over Angel Hair Pasta will have you coming back for seconds – and maybe even thirds! Giudice, 45, invited Us Weekly into her vast kitchen in Towaco, New Jersey, to show us how its done Jersey style! Watch the video above to see her show off her Italian cooking skills in our video series, Inside My Kitchen.

“It’s a family recipe. Its really easy to make,” she exclusively told Us as she whipped up the meal in less than 30 minutes. “It’s a great recipe and I love to drink red wine with it. It goes perfectly together.”

Real Housewives' Biggest Fights

The reality star, who lost her mom, Antonia Gorga, earlier this year, remembered fond memories of her in the kitchen. “My mom was always an amazing cook. All my girlfriends – when they used to come over – they used to say, ‘Oh my god, your house smells so good!’ My mom always cooked with love.” She gives her mom credit for her own culinary chops. “I wanted to make the cookbooks because I wanted to have my mom’s recipes. And I wanted my daughters to have all of my mom’s recipes. And so on, and then they could pass it down to their family. So that’s what made me do four cookbooks,” she added.

The mother of four daughters has already started to pass down her kitchen traditions to her children. “Cooking is such a big part of our family that my daughters love to cook. They help me in the kitchen all the time. They love it.” She told Us, “My kids love spicy food. My kids eat everything. They’re used to mama’s cooking!”

Check out her cooking skills in our Inside My Kitchen video series above, and try out the recipe from her cookbook Skinny Italian below. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Snappy Red Sauce

Makes about 3 ½ cups, enough for 1 pound of pasta

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes in thick puree

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Directions

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and salt. (A little salt brings out the onion flavor.) Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and stir until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute.

Stir in the tomatoes with their puree and the parsley and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook at a brisk simmer, stirring occasionally until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Serve hot as a pasta sauce.

Devil Shrimp with Angel Hair Pasta

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound medium (21-25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups Snappy Red Sauce

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt

1 pound angel hair pasta

Directions

Bring a large pot of slightly salted water to a boil

Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and cook, turning once, until it turns opaque, about 3 minutes. Transfer to plate.

Add the remaining tablespoon of oil and garlic to the saucepan and stir until the garlic is softened but not browned, about 30 seconds. (The pan will be hot, so be careful not to burn the garlic.) Add the tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, and black pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Return the shrimp to the saucepan and stir in the lemon juice. Cook just to head the shrimp through, about 1 minute. Season the sauce with salt, and add more red pepper flakes if you want the sauce really devilish. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, add the pasta to the water and cook according to the package directions until al dente. Drain well. Transfer the pasta to individual bowls and top with the shrimp and sauce. Serve hot.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!