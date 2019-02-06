Teresa Giudice Parties With Friends in NYC After Saying She’d Consider Divorcing Joe (RADAR Online)

Jillian Michaels’ Ex Heidi Rhoades Files to End Domestic Partnership (Star Magazine)

RHOP’s Ashley Darby Is Pregnant With First Child After Miscarriage (OK! Magazine)

Tracy Morgan on Classic Hip-Hop, Shark Tanks and Old-School Sitcoms (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!