Terrence J, Jasmine Sanders, Split

Terrence Jenkins and Jasmine Sanders have broken up, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“Jasmine was traveling a bunch and they weren’t spending as much time together,” the insider told Us about the couple.

The model, 26, reiterated that sentiment on Tuesday, October 24, when she tweeted, “From one hotel to the next. Such a blessing to see so much of the world! Traveling is one of my favorite things to do. I love experiencing the culture, trying new food, enjoying the music, etc. I’d never ask for another life! Blessings on blessings.”

From one hotel to the next 🙃 Such a blessing to see so much of the world! Traveling is one of my… https://t.co/QnvJWIdLtv — Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) October 24, 2017

The pair were last seen together at Malibu Beach on October 15, where they hung out with Niecy Nash and her husband, Jay Tucker.

Date Night Round 2 with one of our favorite couples ❤️ @niecynash1 @iamterrencej A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

In an interview with Baller Alert at the end of September, Jenkins said he thought Sanders was “The One.” “In the relationship I’m in right now, we took a long time before we had sex and that’s why it’s been able to be a better thing,” he said. “Because you have to really take time to get to know someone.”

❤️ & 🏀 A post shared by Terrence J (@iamterrencej) on Nov 12, 2016 at 2:10pm PST

The former E! News host, 35, confirmed he was dating Sanders in November 2016 with an Instagram pic that showed the couple hanging out at a basketball game. After going public, the pair flaunted their romance on social media, dedicating sweet posts to each other, as well as sharing photos of them hanging out, including a night at the White House.

Sanders, who is widely known on social media as “Golden Barbie,” has more than 2.6 million followers and has worked alongside models Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian spent time with Sanders in Mexico in August 2016, where the reality star shared a Snapchat of the two posing on a boat. Sanders also starred in a Kylie Cosmetics ad and played a lead role in Kylie Jenner’s “Glosses” promotional lipgloss line video.

The former 106th & Park host had previously been linked to Nicole Isaacs, while the runway model once dated Chris Brown.

