He won’t be silenced. Terry Crews slammed back after the Hollywood agent who allegedly sexually assaulted him returned to work following a brief suspension.

“SOMEONE GOT A PASS,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 49, tweeted in response to WME agent Adam Venit’s return to work on Monday, November 27. The agent was given a one-month unpaid suspension in October after the actor came forward saying that he had been groped by the Hollywood executive at a party in 2016. Though the former head of the motion picture department was demoted from his position, he will remain at the company as an agent – and Crews appears less than satisfied.

Following his initial tweet, the actor shared two photos of an article written in 2011 in regards to Mel Gibson’s racist remarks to a deputy who pulled him over. He wrote, “Copy of the actual @HuffPost letter I gave @AriEmanuel in which he DEMANDED Mel Gibson be blacklisted for anti-Semitic remarks. I exchanged Adam Venit for Mel, and sexual assault for anti-Semitic. He said ‘it’s different’ and handed the letter back to me.”

Copy of the actual @HuffPost letter I gave @AriEmanuel in which he DEMANDED Mel Gibson be blacklisted for anti-Semitic remarks. I exchanged Adam Venit for Mel, and sexual assault for anti-Semitic. He said “it’s different” and handed the letter back to me. pic.twitter.com/7wwt4nskEU — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 27, 2017

The White Chicks star came forward in October with the allegations of sexual misconduct in a series of tweets. He began the statement, “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to me.”

He then detailed the incident in which he claimed Venit groped his private parts in front of his wife. Crews also explained his reasoning for not coming forward initially and expressed his support for those going through similar situations. “I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator,” he wrote.

“Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone. Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless,” he added.

In a November interview with Michael Strahan, Crews revealed that Venit was the accused Hollywood executive and said that being a victim of sexual harassment is like “you’re a prisoner of war.” He added, “I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified.”

