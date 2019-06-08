Surprise! ‘The 100’ Costars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley Are Married

The best kind of surprise! The 100 costars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley secretly wed — and they posted about their recent nuptials on Friday, June 7.

Celebrity Weddings of 2019

Taylor tweeted, “Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time ❤️” The caption accompanied a close-up photo of her bouquet of white, pink and orange flowers, her lace wedding dress, engagement ring and Morley’s wedding band.

Morley, for his part, tweeted, “It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy.”

What’s Renewed and What’s Canceled? Find Out the Status of Your Favorite TV Shows

He continued: “Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind.”

It’s unclear when the duo tied the knot, or even when they started dating. The lovebirds have been hush-hush about their relationship publicly and on social media.

Hottest Couples Who Fell in Love on Set

Although the show is filmed in Canada, both stars are from Melbourne, Australia. Morley told TV Overmind in a 2014 interview how the chilly climate bonds the cast. “We spend most of our downtime trying to stay warm,” he said about Vancouver. “There’s a lot of banter that gets thrown around the heaters, that’s for sure! The younger cast are pretty tight knit and we hang outside of work as well.”

He continued about his chemistry with Taylor: “To be honest, that chemistry is a surprise to Eliza and myself. We never intended to create that tension between the characters, I feel it is more the tension of the scenario that is at play.”

Fans started shipping their characters, Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake, in season one. The actors have been costars on the CW series since its debut in 2014.

The 100 was recently renewed for a seventh season in April.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!