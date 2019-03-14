Dr. Jim Raman, who competed on season 25 of The Amazing Race, died at age 42 on Monday, March 11, Us Weekly can confirm.

The orthodontist was found dead at his South Carolina home after police were called to the scene on Tuesday, March 12, according to WIS-TV. “Nothing suspicious or criminal is involved with the case you are referencing and out of compassion and respect for family, my office will not comment on it,” Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher told the outlet in a statement.

Raman, whose cause of death has not been made public, competed alongside his wife, Misti Raman, on the CBS reality series in 2014. The couple finished as runner-ups. Food scientists Amy DeJong and Maya Warren were the winners of season 25. Other notable contestants included surfer Bethany Hamilton and country artist Whitney Duncan.

The pair shared two children, Lexi and Jimmy. After their stint on The Amazing Race, they worked together at Irmo Smiles, their dental practice in South Carolina.

The company confirmed the news of Jim’s death in a statement: “Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week. It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Jim Raman. As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. … Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband.”

Jim was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He received his doctorate in dental medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina’s College of Dental Medicine.

Funeral services are set to take place at a church in Irmo on Saturday, March 16, according to an obituary. Jim will be buried in Lexington, South Carolina.

