Bachelor Nation is in mourning. The Bachelor alum Cristy Caserta died on Thursday, October 4, Us Weekly confirms. She was 38.

The Sunrise Police Department in Florida tells Us that the attorney suffered an apparent seizure while attending a training class at a local school. “The students around her noticed her coffee fell to the ground and thought maybe she fell asleep, but she was unresponsive when they approached her,” Officer Fernandez says. “They called 911, and Fire Rescue showed up and started CPR and she was still unresponsive.”

Caserta was transferred to the nearby Westside Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m. An autopsy will be performed at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 5, to determine the official cause of death.

Stephen Carbone, the blogger behind the Bachelor fan site Reality Steve, paid tribute to Caserta on Twitter on Thursday evening. “Sick to my stomach to see that Cristy Caserta from Brad Womack’s 2nd season has suddenly passed away,” he tweeted. “Cristy was always there to give me legal advice in the past. I’m at a loss after seeing people post on her FB. Just spoke a couple weeks ago. RIP my friend.”

The Davie, Florida, native was eliminated during the first week of the ABC reality dating series’ 15th season in 2011. Bachelor Womack, 45, who previously led season 11 in 2007, ended up proposing to Emily Maynard, but they broke up a few months after the finale.

