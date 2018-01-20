The Bachelorette‘s Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy, who appeared on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor, are dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

The new couple, who met while filming The Bachelor Winter Games, were spotted together at a party at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Friday, January 19.

“They were holding hands walking through the party and looked very much like a couple,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly, adding that they pair stood by themselves and were “talking only to each other.”

Unglert, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelor, has shared images of the travel blogger on his Instagram Story and the pair have been liking each other’s Instagram posts since December.

A source previously told Us that Unglert — who sparked controversy on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise with his love triangle between Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard — found redemption at the Winter Games and embarked on a new romance on the upcoming series, which premieres next month.

Murphy revealed in March 2017 that she was undergoing a double mastectomy after finding out she was at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer after testing positive for the BRCA2 gene.

She shared a photo in April of her chest post-surgery before getting implants and admitted that her recovery wasn’t easy as her mom, who is a breast cancer survivor, had to wash and dress her. Murphy underwent an additional surgery in July to get breast implants.

Unglert, meanwhile, launched a podcast last September titled Help! I Suck at Dating.

